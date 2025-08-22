Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh set to represent King Charles on upcoming tour 

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are set to represent King Charles during their upcoming international trip.
According to GB News, Prince Edward and the Duchess Sophie have been appointed by His Majesty for their first diplomatic mission since receiving their senior royal titles.
The couple will travel to Japan and Papua New Guinea from September 14 to September 22, serving as official representatives of the British monarch.
During their royal visit, Edward and Sophie will also celebrate Papua New Guinea's golden jubilee of independence.
Media reports indicate that the 61-year-old member of the British Royal Family will attend ceremonies marking 50 years since Papua New Guinea gained independence from Australia.
This visit will reportedly mark a British effort to strengthen ties between Papua New Guinea and the British monarchy.
It is important to note that Papua New Guinea became a Commonwealth realm in 1975,during the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Edward will conclude his weeklong trip by participating in a sunrise flag ceremony and attending an official state banquet honoring the anniversary to distribute King's Medals to Papua New Guineans.
As of now, neither Prince Edward nor Duchess Sophie has announced their upcoming trip together.