Prince William's monarchy revamp risks losing public ‘connection’

Prince William’s plans regarded his “forever home” may backfire.
The Prince of Wales is tipped to stay in his eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, nestled in Windsor Great Park, along with Princess Kate and their three kids even after he becomes King.
A royal commentator Robert Jobson told Thei Sun's Royal Exclusive show that the father-of-three should be ''careful'' of what he wishes for.
The Prince of Wales, 43, could ''become less connected to the people'' if he remains in the old home.
''People do turn out when they see, particularly people like Sophie Wessex and the new Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward. They turn out in droves. They like that connection,” the expert noted.
Robert added, “And if you lose that connection, the monarchy actually loses something that it's about. I think you've got to be careful what you wish for.''
However, William is reportedly changing ''things the way he wants to'' for the time being.
He loves to stay connected with his kids George, Louis and Charlotte.
The royal commentator continued, “He enjoys the school run, and he wants to bring his children up in the countryside. His life is very different to what King Charles' is.”
As of now, William is staying at Adelaide Cottage with the rest of his family.