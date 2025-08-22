Prince Andrew 'assigned' separate roof from William during Royal holiday  

Home / Royal

The Royal Family is returning to their beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands for annual summer retreat

Prince Andrew has reportedly received separate accommodations from Prince William during the annual Royal Family summer retreat at Balmoral Castle. 

Due to the ongoing internal tensions between the Duke of York and the Prince of Wales, the royal family has ensured that the two men maintain a distance from each other.

Sources describe this arrangement as 'no coincidence' due to Andrew, who had stepped down from his senior royal titles in 2022, staying with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in a seven-bedroom property on the Balmoral estate.

The next heir to the British throne has been spending quality time with his family since his childhood.

For those unaware, William and the youngest brother of King Charles have been estranged over the past six years, after the Duke’s sensational interview with BBC's Newsnight.

During that interview, the 65-year-old royal member recounted his dealings with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for the first time.

GB News reported that the British Royal Family has been spending the summer retreat at Balmoral Palace for years, as it was seen as the most private retreat for them.

Last week, Prince Andrew was the first Royal Family member to arrive at the Aberdeenshire estate accompanied by his former partner, Sarah Ferguson.

According to media reports, Prince William is expected to make an appearance at Balmoral this week, along with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and his wife, Kate Middleton.

King Charles was also spotted at the gates of Balmoral on Monday, August 18, dressed in traditional royal attire.   

