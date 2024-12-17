Olivia Ponton breaks silence amid Joe Burrow dating rumors

Olivia Ponton has shared first statement after being linked to NFL star Joe Burrow!
Just a few days ago, it was reported that the 28-year-old Cincinnati star quarterback’s house was broken into during his Cincinnati Bengals’ match with the Dallas Cowboys.
As per the police records obtained by TMZ, it was revealed that the internet personality, Olivia Ponton, was the one who called the cops from Burrow’s home amid the break-in, after which they duo began making headlines for their speculated relationship.
Breaking silence amid the swirling dating rumors during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ponton, who resides in New York, was asked about her views on long-distance relationships by the host Alex Cooper.
“I've had numerous long-distance relationships and it's hard. I feel like with myself, every relationship that I get into is long-distance, even my friendships...” she stated.
Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Joe Burrow lives in Cincinnati, a reason why the host asked such a question.
However, the influencer chose to remain tight-lipped on the relationship rumors as she did not make any statement addressing them.
“I don't recommend it but it's also kind of inevitable in certain situations,” the model further noted.
Joe Burrow house broken into, Olivia Ponton:
On December 9, it was reported that Joe Burrow’s house in Cincinnati was broken into and Olivia Ponton was the one who called the police from his home.
"Ms. Ponton is employed by Mr. Burrow, and gave a non-detailed itemization of what items were possibly missing,” stated the police report.
Olivia Ponton Age:
Olivia Ponton was born on May 30, 2002 in Naples, Florida. She is 22 years old and resides in New York City.
Olivia Ponton Net Worth:
The model and actress’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 to $6 million as reported by some sources to Sportkeeda Wiki.