Home / Entertainment

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video

'The Kardashians' star drops new video channeling her infamous 'King Kylie' era

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video  


Kylie Jenner is reviving her infamous "King Kylie" era, and fans are absolutely loving it! 

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner clan member took to her Instagram account on Saturday, October 11, to release a bold video of herself, announcing that she would drop a King Kylie Era-themed collection for her beloved fans.

"TOMORROW … ON SNAPCHAT @ KING KYLIE," the businesswoman penned over the image. 

P.C.: Kylie Jenner/Instagram account
P.C.: Kylie Jenner/Instagram account 

In viral footage, Kylie was seen wearing black shorts and walking with security guards through a jail while handcuffed. 

She walked toward the camera in slow motion and, at the end of the video, she whispered, "King Kylie." 

Fans reaction over Kylie Jenner's new launch: 

As the video garnered popularity on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over Kylie's comeback as King Kylie. 

One fan commented, "OH THIS IS ABOUT TO BE A MAJOR HOLD UP !!!"

"Snapchat.. haven’t heard that name in a long time," another noted.

While a third said, Kylie started from where she once went bankrupt, saying, "Not her trying to make a 'comeback' to the same app she almost made file for bankruptcy… karma really said, 'you miss being relevant, huh?"

For the unversed, in 2018, Kylie Jenner once tweeted on X, "Soo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me … ugh this is so sad," which was followed by Snapchat’s dramatic loss of followers at the time. 

You Might Like:

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton passed away in California over the weekend at age 79

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway
Gigi Hadid gets emotional while recalling body-shaming after Victoria's Secret runway debut

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2
The ‘Man’s Best Friend’ singer was joined by the ‘80s musical band The Chicks at the second weekend of 2025 Austin City Limits

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming
Jennifer Lopez becomes co-star Diego Luna's mentor while shooting ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments
The ‘143’ singer Katy Perry first sparked romance buzz with Justin Trudeau after their dinner date in Montreal in July

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and more honour late Diane Keaton

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and more honour late Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton receives touching tributes from Steve Martin, Julia Garner, Leonardo DiCaprio after her death at 79

Charli XCX celebrates big milestone after Taylor Swift’s shaded swipe

Charli XCX celebrates big milestone after Taylor Swift’s shaded swipe
Taylor Swift seemingly took a swipe at Charli XCX through her track ‘Actually Romantic’ from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Oscar-winner Diane Keaton breathes her last at 79

Oscar-winner Diane Keaton breathes her last at 79
Diane Keaton, star of ‘Father of the Bride’, passes away at 79

'Wonder Man' trailer shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II auditioning for superhero role

'Wonder Man' trailer shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II auditioning for superhero role
The 'Candyman' actor's journey to secure the role of his childhood favourite superhero character has been showcased in an exciting trailer

Gigi Hadid pens sweet note for Bradley Cooper amid wedding rumours

Gigi Hadid pens sweet note for Bradley Cooper amid wedding rumours
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid began dating in October 2023

Latin pop artist Fede Dorcaz tragically murdered at age of 29

Latin pop artist Fede Dorcaz tragically murdered at age of 29
Fede Dorcaz shot dead in Mexico after robbers opened fire on him during failed robbery attempt

Nara Smith welcomes her fourth baby at 24 with husband Lucky Blue Smith

Nara Smith welcomes her fourth baby at 24 with husband Lucky Blue Smith
The TikTok star tied the knot with American model Lucky Blue Smith in February 2020