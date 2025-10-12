Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video  

Kylie Jenner is reviving her infamous "King Kylie" era, and fans are absolutely loving it!
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner clan member took to her Instagram account on Saturday, October 11, to release a bold video of herself, announcing that she would drop a King Kylie Era-themed collection for her beloved fans.
"TOMORROW … ON SNAPCHAT @ KING KYLIE," the businesswoman penned over the image.
In viral footage, Kylie was seen wearing black shorts and walking with security guards through a jail while handcuffed.
She walked toward the camera in slow motion and, at the end of the video, she whispered, "King Kylie."
Fans reaction over Kylie Jenner's new launch:
As the video garnered popularity on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over Kylie's comeback as King Kylie.
One fan commented, "OH THIS IS ABOUT TO BE A MAJOR HOLD UP !!!"
"Snapchat.. haven’t heard that name in a long time," another noted.
While a third said, Kylie started from where she once went bankrupt, saying, "Not her trying to make a 'comeback' to the same app she almost made file for bankruptcy… karma really said, 'you miss being relevant, huh?"
For the unversed, in 2018, Kylie Jenner once tweeted on X, "Soo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me … ugh this is so sad," which was followed by Snapchat’s dramatic loss of followers at the time.