Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway

  • By Hafsa Noor
Gigi Hadid made a bombshell statement about body-shaming ahead of walking for Victoria's Secret next week.

The Vogue supermodel opened up about getting bullied after she made her Victoria's Secret runway debut 10 years ago.

Gigi got emotional while recalling the horrible experience, as seen in a video posted by the lingerie brand's Instagram page.

Zayn Malik’s ex-girlfriend said, “So, you can imagine what I felt when I got my first show, before addressing her younger self, “She just wanted it so bad. And like, I was thinking about it earlier today. And I look back at pictures of that time and the world was so hard on her. And not just me, is hard on girls.”

Gigi continued, “And then you look back at pictures and you're like, "I was the s**t." Like that was an awesome time. And I deserved to be there. And to continue to come back to this show just so happy for her - that girl that got the first show, and also my teenage self who watched the show.”

The star is set to slay the catwalk at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15.

Notably, the star-studded event can be livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.

