Charli XCX celebrates big milestone after Taylor Swift's shaded swipe

Taylor Swift seemingly took a swipe at Charli XCX through her track 'Actually Romantic' from 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Charli XCX is marking a special milestone!

On Saturday, October 11, the 33-year-old British singer-songwriter took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming message as she celebrated one year of her sixth studio album, Brat.

Reflecting on the exciting journey of collaborating with talented artists and one of her most rewarding experiences, the singer wrote, “1 year of brat and it’s completely different but also still brat! thank you to all the artists who made this record possible. collaborating with you on this was one of the most rewarding experiences i’ve had as an artist.”

She continued, “i’ve always felt that the possibilities of music are infinite. in my mind a song is never final.. it can be morphed and transformed and made into something entirely new and different.”

Expressing gratitude, the Speed Drive singer noted, “thank you for being down to share visions. thank you for going there with me. and thank you to everyone out there for listening xxx.”

Accompanying the heartwarming message was an image featuring a bright green background with a mirrored text in black.

When mirrored horizontally, the text read, “brat and it’s completely different but it’s been out for a year.”

Notably, Charli XCX special milestone comes just a few days after Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in which she seemingly shaded the 360 singer with what appears to be a diss track.

The Eras Tour hitmaker’s new song Actually Romantic is believed to be a response to Charli XCX’s Sympathy Is a Knife from her 2024 album Brat.

