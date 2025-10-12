Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and more honour late Diane Keaton

Home / Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and more renowned celebrities paid touching tributes to late actress Diane Keaton.

The Annie Hall star passed away in California on Saturday, October 11.

Following her painful death, Robert De Niro shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter to honour the veteran star.

His emotional statement read, “I am very sad to hear of Diane’s passing. I was very fond of her and the news of her leaving us has taken me totally by surprise. I was not expecting her to leave us. She will be missed. May she rest in peace.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Diane’s nephew in Marvin’s Room, posted a tribute on his Instagram Stories.

He posted a picture of himself with the late star and noted, “Diane Keaton was one of a kind. Brilliant, funny, and unapologetically herself. A legend, an icon, and a truly kind human being. I had the honor of working with her at 18. She will be deeply missed.”

Julia Garner also mourned the sudden death of the Oscar-winner via Instagram.

She paid a touching tribute, Unapologetically herself. Radiant on screen. Wit, warmth, style — one of a kind. Godspeed to this icon. I love her so much. RIP #DianeKeaton.”

Diane has woked in many blockbuster movies including Something's Gotta Give, Father of the Bride, The First Wives Club, Book Club, and Marvin's Room.

