Jennifer Lopez takes big role during 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' filming

Jennifer Lopez becomes co-star Diego Luna's mentor while shooting 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

  By Hafsa Noor
Jennifer Lopez has apparently taken over a major role while shooting Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The movie director Bill Condon recently revealed that JLo took over the role of a mentor for co-star Diego Luna.

She gave him “a wonderful note” and took him “him under her wing” while filming the musical movie.

Bill told PEOPLE about Jennifer’s kind gesture, "Diego came into this as a non-dancer, and he's a great actor ... but he shared his insecurity with Jennifer and she gave him a wonderful note.”

The filmmaker added, "You just saw her take him under her wing and then slowly, as the movie progressed, they would just spend more time together talking about stuff, and it was beautiful to watch."

He praised the Atlas star, "She knows so much about everything to do with movie musicals — musical performance, choreographers, dance — so she always had a wonderful eye for everything that was going on, and casting everything. She was a great sounding board."

Jennifer also serves as executive produced alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon under their Artists Equity banner. 

The Kiss of the Spider Woman was released on October 10, 2025.

