Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift to reveal post-album surprise on 'Good Morning America'

The 'Lover' hitmaker released her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Taylor Swift to reveal post-album surprise on Good Morning America
Taylor Swift to reveal post-album surprise on 'Good Morning America'

Taylor Swift is set to make a major announcement on Good Morning America. 

The Cruel Summer singer reportedly has planned to reveal something huge on GMA's show on Monday, October 13.

Infamous celebrity gossip magazine, Pop Crave, turned to its official account on X on Sunday, October 12, to share that Swift will reveal an exclusive update during its October 13 broadcast.

The teaser, which quickly drew tens of thousands of engagements, comes on the second anniversary of her Eras Tour concert film’s premiere and amid her ongoing “showgirl” era promoting The Life of a Showgirl.

However, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician appeared on BBC Radio 1 alongside the host Greg James last week, where she was asked whether she has any plans for tours.

To which, Swift turned down the speculations and admitted that she was ‘tired’ after the lengthy Era’s tour.

"No. I am going to be really honest with you, I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I’d want to do it really well again," the Lover hitmaker said.

Fans reaction about Taylor Swift's announcement:  

Despite shutting down the tour rumors, many netizens are still predicting that the popular American singer will announce her upcoming documentary on her headline-grabbing concert tour, Eras Tour, on the next episode of Good Morning America.

One X user said, "Oh, here we go… Taylor “drop-an-album-every-week” Swift has something to say on GMA tomorrow. Can’t wait to see the Swifties lose their minds over another “shocking” announcement that we all saw coming. Grab your popcorn, folks!! Prepare for the fanbase meltdown."

"Who even needs morning coffee when Taylor Swift was just announced to be making an exclusive announcement on Good Morning America on the 13th, which is Swift Day and the anniversary of the Eras Tour film," a second noted. 

It is important to note that Taylor Swift has been celebrating the success of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which she released on October 3, after announcing her engagement to her fiancé. Travis Kelce. 

You Might Like:

Charli XCX throws playful jab at Taylor Swift during her 'SNL' performance

Charli XCX throws playful jab at Taylor Swift during her 'SNL' performance
Taylor Swift released a new track, 'Actually Romantic,' which fans believe is a subtle diss at Charli XCX

Dwayne Johnson pens powerful message after 'The Smashing Machine' release

Dwayne Johnson pens powerful message after 'The Smashing Machine' release
'The Smashing Machine' was premiered in theatres in October this year

Simone Kessell shares obvious link between 'Yellowjackets' and 'Last Frontier'

Simone Kessell shares obvious link between 'Yellowjackets' and 'Last Frontier'
'Yellowjackets' fourth instalment premiered in October this year

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video
'The Kardashians' star drops new video channeling her infamous 'King Kylie' era

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton passed away in California over the weekend at age 79

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway
Gigi Hadid gets emotional while recalling body-shaming after Victoria's Secret runway debut

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2
The ‘Man’s Best Friend’ singer was joined by the ‘80s musical band The Chicks at the second weekend of 2025 Austin City Limits

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming
Jennifer Lopez becomes co-star Diego Luna's mentor while shooting ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments
The ‘143’ singer Katy Perry first sparked romance buzz with Justin Trudeau after their dinner date in Montreal in July

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and more honour late Diane Keaton

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and more honour late Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton receives touching tributes from Steve Martin, Julia Garner, Leonardo DiCaprio after her death at 79

Charli XCX celebrates big milestone after Taylor Swift’s shaded swipe

Charli XCX celebrates big milestone after Taylor Swift’s shaded swipe
Taylor Swift seemingly took a swipe at Charli XCX through her track ‘Actually Romantic’ from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Oscar-winner Diane Keaton breathes her last at 79

Oscar-winner Diane Keaton breathes her last at 79
Diane Keaton, star of ‘Father of the Bride’, passes away at 79