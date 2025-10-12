Taylor Swift to reveal post-album surprise on 'Good Morning America'

Taylor Swift is set to make a major announcement on Good Morning America.
The Cruel Summer singer reportedly has planned to reveal something huge on GMA's show on Monday, October 13.
Infamous celebrity gossip magazine, Pop Crave, turned to its official account on X on Sunday, October 12, to share that Swift will reveal an exclusive update during its October 13 broadcast.
The teaser, which quickly drew tens of thousands of engagements, comes on the second anniversary of her Eras Tour concert film’s premiere and amid her ongoing “showgirl” era promoting The Life of a Showgirl.
However, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician appeared on BBC Radio 1 alongside the host Greg James last week, where she was asked whether she has any plans for tours.
To which, Swift turned down the speculations and admitted that she was ‘tired’ after the lengthy Era’s tour.
"No. I am going to be really honest with you, I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I’d want to do it really well again," the Lover hitmaker said.
Fans reaction about Taylor Swift's announcement:
Despite shutting down the tour rumors, many netizens are still predicting that the popular American singer will announce her upcoming documentary on her headline-grabbing concert tour, Eras Tour, on the next episode of Good Morning America.
One X user said, "Oh, here we go… Taylor “drop-an-album-every-week” Swift has something to say on GMA tomorrow. Can’t wait to see the Swifties lose their minds over another “shocking” announcement that we all saw coming. Grab your popcorn, folks!! Prepare for the fanbase meltdown."
"Who even needs morning coffee when Taylor Swift was just announced to be making an exclusive announcement on Good Morning America on the 13th, which is Swift Day and the anniversary of the Eras Tour film," a second noted.
It is important to note that Taylor Swift has been celebrating the success of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which she released on October 3, after announcing her engagement to her fiancé. Travis Kelce.