Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have seemingly confirmed their new romance with a steamy move.
On Saturday, October 11, the Daily Mail reported that the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter was spotted on a yacht outing with the former Canadian Prime Minister.
The duo, who first sparked romance buzz back in July, was caught sharing a steamy moment, passionately kissing during the yacht trip.
In the sizzling photos shared by the outlet, Katy and Justin were seen turning up the heat aboard her 24-meter yacht, Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.
The lovebirds shared a series of heavy PDA-packed moments, which included steamy kisses and close embraces on the vessel’s upper deck, with Justin placing his hands on the 143 singer’s back at some point.
Moreover, the snaps showed the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker dazzle in a black swimsuit, while the ex-PM showed off his abs by going shirtless, wearing nothing but just jeans.
According to an onlooker, "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn't realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau.”
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau initially ignited dating speculations this July after they were spotted on a dinner date in Montreal, Canada, during the former’s Lifetimes Tour in the country.
Within a couple of days, the politician was seen enjoying Perry’s concert in the city.