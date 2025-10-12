Simone Kessell shares obvious link between 'Yellowjackets' and 'Last Frontier' 

Simone Kessell has drawn comparisons between the infamous Showtime series, Yellowjackets, and Last Frontier.
In a recent conversation with Us Weekly, the New Zealand television actress cheekily reflected on the obvious connection between the two series.
"Originally, I was like, ‘What is it with Canada?’ Plus, the plane crash and the wilderness, I’ve had people on social media saying, ‘Hey, don’t get on a plane with Simone.’ I know that is very funny. But I’m not on the plane [in this one]," Kessell said.
The Hard Home starlet further shared, "There are similarities for sure. But this is more of an action thriller. And I think I have sanity perhaps on my side with this role — unlike our beautiful Lottie from Yellowjackets. So in this sense, it is quite different once we get into it."
For the unversed, Simone Kessell joined the cast of Yellowjackets in 2022, for the show’s second instalment, with the official casting announcement made in August 2022.
The horror series – which initially premiered in 2021- follows a high school girls' soccer team that ends up stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash.
Yellowjackets premiered its season four on Friday, October 10.