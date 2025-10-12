Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter is a total slayer!
At the 2025 Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival’s second weekend, the 26-year-old American singer sparked a frenzy among crowd by bringing out some special guests on the American Express stage.
As the audience roared, The Chicks appeared beside Carpenter, before they teamed up to perform the group’s 1998 hit Wide Open Spaces.
The Chicks are an American country music band from Dallas, Texas, and consists of Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer.
Martie and Emily founded the Dixie Chicks in 1989 with bassist Laura Lynch and singer and guitarist Robin Lynn Macy.
During the show, Carpenter illuminated the stage in a glamorous outfit, taking the crowd’s breath away.
Dressed in a sparkly, metallic blue mini dress with a plunging neckline and fitted silhouette, The Life of a Showgirl crooner rocked the pink and purple-lit stage.
The gorgeous songstress paired her shimmering ensemble with matching glittery heels, and exuded elegance in her signature curly blonde locks, bringing retro vibe to the mesmerizing look.
Meanwhile, her glam makeup perfect highlighted her stunning facial features.
At last week’s ACL Festival concert, Sabrina Carpenter sparked a frenzy by joining forces with Shania Twain onstage.
The duo thrilled the crowd by performing Twain’s hit track That Don’t Impress Me Much.