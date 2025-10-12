Charli XCX throws playful jab at Taylor Swift during her 'SNL' performance

Charli XCX has seemingly responded to Taylor Swift’s diss track, Actually Romantic, with her sharp appearance on Saturday Night Live.
On Saturday, October 11, the 33-year-old British singer-songwriter and record producer made a striking comeback on the SNL season fifty’s second episode alongside Role Model, as musical guest and Amy Poehler as host.
Role Model performed on one of his superhit renditions, Sally When the Wine Runs Out, and later dramatically asked the audience, "Where’s my Sally tonight?" when Charli suddenly walked through a set of doors.
During the show, the Brat hitmaker was seen wearing a black shirt and a "Max’s Kansas City" t-shirt with sunglasses.
However, the Kansas City shirt showed that the 33-year-old singer has shaded Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, who is a tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Meanwhile, many fans believed that her choice of top could've been a response to Taylor Swift, who is often in Kansas City with her partner, with whom she announced her engagement in August this year.
This update comes after the 14-time Grammy-winning artist released a song, Actually Romantic, on her recently launched music album, The Life of a Showgirl.
As the song garnered attention of fans, they began speculating that the singer took a brutal aim at her pop star fellow, Charli XCX, with whom she has been feuding with since several years.