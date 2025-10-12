Home / Entertainment

Charli XCX throws playful jab at Taylor Swift during her 'SNL' performance

Taylor Swift released a new track, 'Actually Romantic,' which fans believe is a subtle diss at Charli XCX

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Charli XCX throws playful jab at Taylor Swift during her SNL performance

Charli XCX has seemingly responded to Taylor Swift’s diss track, Actually Romantic, with her sharp appearance on Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday, October 11, the 33-year-old British singer-songwriter and record producer made a striking comeback on the SNL season fifty’s second episode alongside Role Model, as musical guest and Amy Poehler as host.

Role Model performed on one of his superhit renditions, Sally When the Wine Runs Out, and later dramatically asked the audience, "Where’s my Sally tonight?" when Charli suddenly walked through a set of doors.

During the show, the Brat hitmaker was seen wearing a black shirt and a "Max’s Kansas City" t-shirt with sunglasses.

However, the Kansas City shirt showed that the 33-year-old singer has shaded Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, who is a tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, many fans believed that her choice of top could've been a response to Taylor Swift, who is often in Kansas City with her partner, with whom she announced her engagement in August this year.

This update comes after the 14-time Grammy-winning artist released a song, Actually Romantic, on her recently launched music album, The Life of a Showgirl

As the song garnered attention of fans, they began speculating that the singer took a brutal aim at her pop star fellow, Charli XCX, with whom she has been feuding with since several years.  

You Might Like:

Dwayne Johnson pens powerful message after 'The Smashing Machine' release

Dwayne Johnson pens powerful message after 'The Smashing Machine' release
'The Smashing Machine' was premiered in theatres in October this year

Simone Kessell shares obvious link between 'Yellowjackets' and 'Last Frontier'

Simone Kessell shares obvious link between 'Yellowjackets' and 'Last Frontier'
'Yellowjackets' fourth instalment premiered in October this year

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing with bold 'King Kylie' comeback in new video
'The Kardashians' star drops new video channeling her infamous 'King Kylie' era

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton passed away in California over the weekend at age 79

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway
Gigi Hadid gets emotional while recalling body-shaming after Victoria's Secret runway debut

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2
The ‘Man’s Best Friend’ singer was joined by the ‘80s musical band The Chicks at the second weekend of 2025 Austin City Limits

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming
Jennifer Lopez becomes co-star Diego Luna's mentor while shooting ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments
The ‘143’ singer Katy Perry first sparked romance buzz with Justin Trudeau after their dinner date in Montreal in July

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and more honour late Diane Keaton

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and more honour late Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton receives touching tributes from Steve Martin, Julia Garner, Leonardo DiCaprio after her death at 79

Charli XCX celebrates big milestone after Taylor Swift’s shaded swipe

Charli XCX celebrates big milestone after Taylor Swift’s shaded swipe
Taylor Swift seemingly took a swipe at Charli XCX through her track ‘Actually Romantic’ from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Oscar-winner Diane Keaton breathes her last at 79

Oscar-winner Diane Keaton breathes her last at 79
Diane Keaton, star of ‘Father of the Bride’, passes away at 79

'Wonder Man' trailer shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II auditioning for superhero role

'Wonder Man' trailer shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II auditioning for superhero role
The 'Candyman' actor's journey to secure the role of his childhood favourite superhero character has been showcased in an exciting trailer