Dwayne Johnson pens powerful message after 'The Smashing Machine' release 

Dwayne Johnson has continued to express gratitude over the successful release of his action movie, The Smashing Machine.
On Sunday, October 12, the Baywatch actor took to his Instagram account to share an inspirational note for his beloved fans for making his new film a big hit.
"Sometimes, grace and a soul awakening feel like a 1,000 miles away. We try, but it feels so out of reach," Johnson added.
The 53-year-old American actor and professional wrestler continued, "Thanks to everyone who’s seen our film and shared your touching reactions. Very moving for me to read and hear. Thank you."
"The Smashing Machine, written & directed by Benny Safdie @bowedtie @a24," the Red Notice star concluded.
Alongside the heartfelt note, the wrestler-turned-actor also dropped a video, showing a few sneak peeks into his new role as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine.
The new movie revolves around Dwayne Johnson's character, who performed as a former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter.
In addition to the Fast & Furious actor, The Smashing Machine also starred Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk in supporting roles.
The Benny Safdie directorial sports-drama film premiered on October 3, 2025.