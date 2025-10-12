Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised

Diane Keaton has left her loved ones and the entire entertainment mourning.
On Saturday, October 11, PEOPLE reported that the legendary actress passed away at age 79 in California, surrounded by her family.
While Diane Keaton’s cause of death has not been revealed yet, a friend of hers told “she declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.”
A couple of months prior to her “unexpected” and “sudden” death, the Oscar-winner made a shocking decision that left her loved ones totally surprised.
In March 2025, the Father of the Bride actress put her cherished “dream home” up for sale, which surprised many since she had previously expressed her intention to live there forever.
Notably, The Godfather star was well-known for her great style and love of home design. She had also penned a book about her house, titled The House That Pinterest Built.
After moving back to the house in 2017, the actress spent eight years remodeling it. But in March, she put the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home up for sale for $29 million.
In an interview with Wine Spectator in 2017, Diane Keaton opened up about her interests in homes but noted that he could never settle down because she found flaws and something wrong with every property.
But for her last L.A. home, she shared “something feels right because I love it,” calling it her “dream home.”