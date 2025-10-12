Home / Entertainment

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton passed away in California over the weekend at age 79

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Diane Keaton’s shocking move before ‘sudden’ death left loved ones surprised


Diane Keaton has left her loved ones and the entire entertainment mourning.

On Saturday, October 11, PEOPLE reported that the legendary actress passed away at age 79 in California, surrounded by her family.

While Diane Keaton’s cause of death has not been revealed yet, a friend of hers told “she declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.”

A couple of months prior to her “unexpected” and “sudden” death, the Oscar-winner made a shocking decision that left her loved ones totally surprised.

In March 2025, the Father of the Bride actress put her cherished “dream home” up for sale, which surprised many since she had previously expressed her intention to live there forever.

Notably, The Godfather star was well-known for her great style and love of home design. She had also penned a book about her house, titled The House That Pinterest Built.

After moving back to the house in 2017, the actress spent eight years remodeling it. But in March, she put the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home up for sale for $29 million.

In an interview with Wine Spectator in 2017, Diane Keaton opened up about her interests in homes but noted that he could never settle down because she found flaws and something wrong with every property.

But for her last L.A. home, she shared “something feels right because I love it,” calling it her “dream home.”

You Might Like:

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway

Gigi Hadid addresses body-shaming ahead of Victoria's Secret runway
Gigi Hadid gets emotional while recalling body-shaming after Victoria's Secret runway debut

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2

Sabrina Carpenter illuminates stage with The Chicks at ACL Fest weekend 2
The ‘Man’s Best Friend’ singer was joined by the ‘80s musical band The Chicks at the second weekend of 2025 Austin City Limits

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming

Jennifer Lopez takes big role during ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ filming
Jennifer Lopez becomes co-star Diego Luna's mentor while shooting ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirm romance with sizzling yacht moments
The ‘143’ singer Katy Perry first sparked romance buzz with Justin Trudeau after their dinner date in Montreal in July

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and more honour late Diane Keaton

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and more honour late Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton receives touching tributes from Steve Martin, Julia Garner, Leonardo DiCaprio after her death at 79

Charli XCX celebrates big milestone after Taylor Swift’s shaded swipe

Charli XCX celebrates big milestone after Taylor Swift’s shaded swipe
Taylor Swift seemingly took a swipe at Charli XCX through her track ‘Actually Romantic’ from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Oscar-winner Diane Keaton breathes her last at 79

Oscar-winner Diane Keaton breathes her last at 79
Diane Keaton, star of ‘Father of the Bride’, passes away at 79

'Wonder Man' trailer shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II auditioning for superhero role

'Wonder Man' trailer shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II auditioning for superhero role
The 'Candyman' actor's journey to secure the role of his childhood favourite superhero character has been showcased in an exciting trailer

Gigi Hadid pens sweet note for Bradley Cooper amid wedding rumours

Gigi Hadid pens sweet note for Bradley Cooper amid wedding rumours
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid began dating in October 2023

Latin pop artist Fede Dorcaz tragically murdered at age of 29

Latin pop artist Fede Dorcaz tragically murdered at age of 29
Fede Dorcaz shot dead in Mexico after robbers opened fire on him during failed robbery attempt

Nara Smith welcomes her fourth baby at 24 with husband Lucky Blue Smith

Nara Smith welcomes her fourth baby at 24 with husband Lucky Blue Smith
The TikTok star tied the knot with American model Lucky Blue Smith in February 2020

Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins succumbs to injuries in prison attack

Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins succumbs to injuries in prison attack
Ian Watkins was serving a 35-year sentence for multiple child sex offences when the incident occurred