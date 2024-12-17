Chris Klemens pens witty tribute to his furry companion on her 8th birthday

Chris Klemens celebrated his beloved dog’s 8th birthday with a heartfelt yet humorous Instagram post.
The American Youtuber took to his Instagram account to share the series of adorable snaps of his furry companion.
Along with a sweet carousel, Klemens penned the caption, “happy 8th birthday booger not about to write a whole paragraph for an illiterate dog but wow she is my world (and a huge bitch to her little sister).”
In a shared snap, he posted a cute picture of his dog looking in a camera, while another shot featured Booger along with his sister bitch.
Soon after he shared the post, the fans couldn’t hold love for them, they rushed to the comment section to shower love on them.
One fan wrote, “the happiest girls in the world.”
Another commented, “I'm convinced she is your soul dog chris. Happy birthday boog!!”
Chris Klemens age
Chris Klemens, who is a YouTube prankster and creator of comedy sketches, was born on November 5, 1993 and currently he is 31-years-old.
Chris Klemens Podcast
The social media personality started his career with his famous podcast, Unhinged with Chris Klemens, over three years ago on June 10, 2021.
The podcast highlights a mix of engaging topics, delivered in a lighthearted manner, and frequently includes special guest appearances. It’s available for streaming on Spotify and YouTube.