Sports

Haley Adams reveals her ‘favorite trend ever’ in new post

American CrossFit athlete Haley Adams is celebrating her 24th birthday today!

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Social media influencer and American CrossFit athlete Haley Adams revealed her “favorite trend” in her new Instagram post a day before her birthday.

The athlete who is celebrating her 24th birthday on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, reposted a story on her official Instagram posted by her training and diet controller organization that mentioned her in the post.

The story post says, “When you bring your scale to the restaurant and everyone is watching you weigh lettuce,” with a picture of Muppet, Pepe the King Prawn, with a worried and concerned expression.

She replied to the post and wrote, “I am crying, this is my favorite trend ever.”

Who is Haley Adams?

Haley Adams is an American CrossFit athlete and social media influencer. She became popular on Instagram for sharing her fitness journey, workout routines, and lifestyle.

The athlete has been featured in multiple fitness publications and is known for her strength, athleticism, and dedication to her craft, inspiring many in the fitness community.

