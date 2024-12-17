Ian Jeffrey celebrates 23rd birthday with rare, unseen photo

Fashion model Ian Jeffery shares an exclusive, never-seen-before picture on his social media to celebrate his 23rd.
Jeffery who is celebrating his 23rd birthday today, December 17, 2024, shared a cute rare picture from his childhood on his Instagram story and wrote, “23 TODAY” with a heart.
The younger brother of popular YouTube personality and makeup artist, James Charles, Ian Jeffery is a model and influencer.
He has a significant following on social media, particularly on Instagram where he has 1 million followers. He regularly shares lifestyle, fashion, and beauty content on the platform.
Jeffery has also walked the runway for several fashion brands and appeared in editorials.
The 23-year-old once had the best and closest relationship with an elder brother that he even frequently appeared in Charles’ Charles but they drifted apart after a grooming controversy, and haven't been seen together in over two years.