Billie Eilish reflects on magic of hearing fans sing 'The Greatest' live

The 'Bad Guy' singer revealed her enjoyment over hearing fans sing her song The Greatest from her 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024
Billie Eilish revealed the deep emotional connection she feels when fans sing along The Greatest during concerts, sharing that the track holds a special place in her heart.

Speaking at an interview with Apple Music celebrating the Bad Guy singer as artist of the year with an acoustic performance she revealed her enjoyment over hearing fans sing her song The Greatest from her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft at concerts.

"When I did the first show of my tour that I'm on right now, specifically, 'The Greatest' just has a lot of, it's just a special one to us, but I did 'The Greatest' and I took one of my in-ears out and I just like, heard this giant arena filled with people singing it," the Oscar winner said.

She added, "They were singing every other song too, but something about hearing that song that has this meaning for me and this memory for me, and also like the memory of us making it and what it gave us in our kind of creative spirit."

"And just hearing that crowd sing it, it really made me like, have, you know, in front of me proof. I could see it with my eyes, I could hear it with my ears," Eilish continued.

The BLUE singer mentioned, "And that is something that I hold so close to me. And every time I get a chance to really see how what I do or whatever impacts people in real time, that's the stuff."

To note, Eilish's Apple Music set was filmed in her hometown Los Angeles alongside her longtime collaborator and brother FInneas O'Connell.

