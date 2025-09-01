Shakira performs ‘Día de Enero’ duet with Belinda at Mexico show

Shakira brought pal Belinda onstage for a magical Día de Enero duet performance.
On Saturday, August 30, the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker performed a concert at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran international tour.
As per promoter OCESA, Shakira kicked off the show by introducing Belinda to the 65,000 fans, noting, “Tonight, I have the pleasure of singing with someone who is a true example of hard work, perseverance, talent, and beauty.”
Belinda joined Shakira on stage, wearing a shiny silver top, white pants, and platform shoes, to perform a special acoustic duet.
Their duet track from the pop icon’s 2005 album, Fijación Oral Vol. 1, was originally dedicated to Shakira’s ex-partner Antonio de la Rúa.
At the end of their electrifying performance, Belinda got emotional and knelt down as a sign of respect and gratitude toward Shakira.
She told the concertgoers, “I love you. Thank you for this opportunity — I’ll never forget it. We love you!”
Shakira gave fans a glimpse into her Mexico show after the show, posting exclusive photos on Instagram following her memorable duet.
The Whenever, Wherever singer captioned the post, “How I enjoyed this 11th concert in Mexico City!@belindapopA true gem and a dream to have her with me! Thanks to this epic audience for this epic night! #LMYNLWorldTourCDMX.”
To note, She is set to return to Estadio GNP Seguros on September 18.