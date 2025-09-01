'Harry Potter' reunion axed over JK Rowling's political views, says director

Harry Potter reunion with its original cast received a less than positive update from Chris Columbus, who directed the first two movies of the magical franchise.
The renowned director cited the books' author JK Rowling's anti-trans beliefs as the main reason making the reunion "impossible."
Previously, The Thursday Murder Club director has expressed interest in a film adaptation of the Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with the beloved franchise cast; however, he has now scrapped the idea.
Talking to The Times UK, Columbus noted, "It's never going to happen," adding that the possibility has gotten too complicated "with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible."
Rowling has received immense criticism in recent years because of her transphobic remarks. Earlier this year, she also celebrated the UK Supreme Court's controversial ruling that trans women should not be recognised as women.
Columbus, who helmed 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, has previously publicly said that he disagrees with the author's views.
He further shared with the outlet that he has not been in touch with the author in "a decade or so, so I have no idea what's going on with her."
As for the original cast, which includes Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the filmmaker said he is still quite close with them.
Notably, the conversation about Harry Potter came amid the production of its series remake for HBO, which is set to debut sometime in 2027.