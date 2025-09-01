Home / Entertainment

Fifth Harmony reunites at Jonas Brothers show with first performance in 7 years

The American girl group sparked reunion buzz with a mysterious social media update ahead of the performance

Fifth Harmony has caused an internet meltdown after they performed at the Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas, following their first social media post on X in seven years.

The four-member group – consisting of Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke – sparked reunion speculations with the update. 

On Sunday, August 31, the iconic girl group left the audience in shock as they emerged from behind the smoke in matching black ensembles, with Worth It tune in the background. Camila Cabello, who left the band in 2016, was not present for the shocking performance.

Following the jaw-dropping performance, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas took the stage to hug each of the group’s members. Fifth Harmony also debuted a new logo.

The four-piece reunion came after two years of speculation that the group might get back together, especially after their songs Work From Home and All in My Head saw huge spikes on TikTok.

Earlier in the day, the Fifth Harmony X account was reactivated after seven years by posting "#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree." The group's website was also updated to say "coming soon."

Fifth Harmonys X update
Fifth Harmony's X update

Sunday night's show was the first time all the members reunited since they announced their indefinite hiatus in 2018.

Formed in 2012 on The X-Factor USA, Fifth Harmony dropped their debut album Reflection in 2015.

Their second LP, 7/27, was released, following the massive success of Work From Home, in 2016. At the end of that same year, Cabello left the group.

