Colman Domingo breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter's 'Tears' mv backlash

Colman Domingo has slammed down the critics over his appearance in Sabrina Carpenter‘s Tears music video.
The Four Seasons star made an appearance in the Grammy winner’s new music video, which was released Friday, August 29).
In the viral clip, he was among the drag performers that danced behind Sabrina.
After the music video release, netizens called out Colman for acting like a “drag”.
One X user complained about his role without tagging the star, "Hollywood ain’t s---. Colman Domingo is a solid actor... Had to put him in drag in Sabrina Carpenter’s video huh? Bulls---."
The Madness actor replied back, "It’s a character. Like all the characters I play. Calm down brother. Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses. Dance it out! It ain’t that deep. We are born naked and everything else is drag’ Suits, t shirts, dresses. All drag.”
Another mean comment from a hater grabbed Colman's attention, “Colman Domingo dancing in drag with Sabrina Carpenter? Not on my 2025 bingo card, but I suppose life is full of surprises!'"
While rehearsing the post with the laugh-crying emoji, the American star responded, "Didn’t see that coming did ya? Thank you Sabs for inviting me to truly play."
To, Sabrina or her team have not addressed the backlash yet.