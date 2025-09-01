Home / Entertainment

Ed Sheeran leaves fans gushing over stellar performance with Lukas Graham

The Mathematics Tour hitmaker rocks Danish stage with an unforgettable show with Lukas Graham

Ed Sheeran leaves fans gushing over stellar performance with Lukas Graham
Ed Sheeran leaves fans gushing over stellar performance with Lukas Graham

Ed Sheeran has mastered the art of thrilling fans!

During one of his four-night concerts in Copenhagen, Denmark, from August 28 to 31, as part of the ongoing Mathematics Tour, the Shape of You singer sparked a frenzy in audience by bringing out the famous Danish singer and songwriter Lukas Graham on stage.

Lukas Graham, whose real name is Lukas Forchhammer but often goes by his band’s name, is a Danish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and former actor. He is best known as the lead singer and multi-instrumentalist of the Danish band Lukas Graham.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Sunday, August 31, the Azizam singer dropped an exciting video of his stellar performance with the iconic artist, leaving fans gushing online.

The clip featured Sheeran warmly introducing Lukas Graham to the audience before the duo kicked off their thrilling duet.

“4 shows in Copenhagen, it’s been magical. Had to give @lukasgraham a call and get him up for this. Hometown hero, and what an incredible song to sing. I feel like our careers mirror each others in so many ways, but hanging with him today I’ve realised how much our lives mirror each others too,” read the Sappire hitmaker’s caption.

He continued, “Was so an honour sharing a stage with you man, thank you for giving such a special moment for the penultimate weekend of this tour. It all ends next weekend, see you there, and love you all x.”

Fans reaction:

"ED SHEERAN AND LUKAS GRAHAM !! I SHOULD HAVE BEEN THERE," commented one.

A second complimented, "Wait, you two sound amazing together!"

"One of my favourite songs ever. Your voices blend so great together. Would have been a dream to hear this live in Copenhagen. See you next weekend," added a third.

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour:

Ed Sheeran’s +−=÷× Tour, also known as Mathematics Tour, is his fourth concert tour, which was kicked off on April 23, 2022, in Dublin.

The tour, comprising 168 shows, is set to conclude on September 7, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

You Might Like:

Katy Perry hits back at Lifetimes tour critics with phenomenal success

Katy Perry hits back at Lifetimes tour critics with phenomenal success
The ‘143’ hitmaker received intense criticism after announcing her fifth concert tour, The Lifetimes

Coldplay encounter major trouble after shocking tour announcement

Coldplay encounter major trouble after shocking tour announcement
The British rock band halted their London concert over the weekend due to major trouble

Sabrina Carpenter solidifies pop stardom with ‘Man’s Best Friend’ chart triumph

Sabrina Carpenter solidifies pop stardom with ‘Man’s Best Friend’ chart triumph
Sabrina Carpenter adds another feather to her cap with latest milestone from new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra pen emotional birthday note to their fur babies

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra pen emotional birthday note to their fur babies
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate the birthday of their dogs on Instagram

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's Italy outing resurfaces amid dating rumors

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's Italy outing resurfaces amid dating rumors
The 'Anyone But You' starlet sparked romance rumors with Scooter Braun earlier this week

Coldplay share key message for fans after rescheduling Wembley concert

Coldplay share key message for fans after rescheduling Wembley concert
The popular British rock band unexpectedly rescheduled two final shows in Wembley on weekend

P!nk reveals health struggle as sudden illness hits during family trip

P!nk reveals health struggle as sudden illness hits during family trip
The 'Raise Your Glass' singer supported by fans after revealing sudden diagnosis during vacation

Jujutsu Kaisen's season 3 set to release in January 2026: Watch trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen's season 3 set to release in January 2026: Watch trailer
The upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen's story promises inflexible combats, and exhilarating twists

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major relationship decision after engagement

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major relationship decision after engagement
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their dreamy engagement on Instagram earlier this week

Brooklyn Beckham slammed for risking safety to blow kiss to wife while riding

Brooklyn Beckham slammed for risking safety to blow kiss to wife while riding
David and Victoria Beckham's son criticized for filming himself while riding motorcycle at speed

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts baby bump in nude dress during date with husband

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts baby bump in nude dress during date with husband
The 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' star announced her second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker in July

Camila Cabello drops BOLD snaps after ex Shawn Mendes posted mystery woman

Camila Cabello drops BOLD snaps after ex Shawn Mendes posted mystery woman
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had on-and-off relationship before they officially broke up two years ago