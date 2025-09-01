Ed Sheeran leaves fans gushing over stellar performance with Lukas Graham

Ed Sheeran has mastered the art of thrilling fans!
During one of his four-night concerts in Copenhagen, Denmark, from August 28 to 31, as part of the ongoing Mathematics Tour, the Shape of You singer sparked a frenzy in audience by bringing out the famous Danish singer and songwriter Lukas Graham on stage.
Lukas Graham, whose real name is Lukas Forchhammer but often goes by his band’s name, is a Danish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and former actor. He is best known as the lead singer and multi-instrumentalist of the Danish band Lukas Graham.
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Sunday, August 31, the Azizam singer dropped an exciting video of his stellar performance with the iconic artist, leaving fans gushing online.
The clip featured Sheeran warmly introducing Lukas Graham to the audience before the duo kicked off their thrilling duet.
“4 shows in Copenhagen, it’s been magical. Had to give @lukasgraham a call and get him up for this. Hometown hero, and what an incredible song to sing. I feel like our careers mirror each others in so many ways, but hanging with him today I’ve realised how much our lives mirror each others too,” read the Sappire hitmaker’s caption.
He continued, “Was so an honour sharing a stage with you man, thank you for giving such a special moment for the penultimate weekend of this tour. It all ends next weekend, see you there, and love you all x.”
Fans reaction:
"ED SHEERAN AND LUKAS GRAHAM !! I SHOULD HAVE BEEN THERE," commented one.
A second complimented, "Wait, you two sound amazing together!"
"One of my favourite songs ever. Your voices blend so great together. Would have been a dream to hear this live in Copenhagen. See you next weekend," added a third.
Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour:
Ed Sheeran’s +−=÷× Tour, also known as Mathematics Tour, is his fourth concert tour, which was kicked off on April 23, 2022, in Dublin.
The tour, comprising 168 shows, is set to conclude on September 7, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany.