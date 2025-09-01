'The Virginian' star Randy Boone passes away at 83   

Home / Entertainment

Randy Boone, a well-known guitarist at NBC, died at the age of 83. 

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the deceased actor’s life partner, Lana, confirmed his death on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Lana additionally urged the outlet not to ask further details of Boone’s death, as she did not want to disclose other information.

However, the real cause of his demise remained unknown.

The departed soul was a North Carolina native and starred in the 1960s NBC comedy-drama series, It’s a Man’s World, and the 1967-68 CBS Western show, Cimarron Strip, alongside Stuart Whitman.

He also worked in the 1963 episode of the superhit series, Twilight Zone, The 7th Is Made Up of Phantoms, as one of the National Guardsmen.

Later, Boone joined the cast of The Virginian in April 1966; the series also starred popular actors James Drury and Doug McClure.

Speaking about his past working experience in the series, the late actor said in Paul Green’s 2006 book, A History of Television’s The Virginian, 1962-1971.

He said, "I was told that [producer] Frank [Price] thought I was window dressing and wasn’t needed on the show, but I feel that I was needed as much as anybody."

Randy Boone left acting in the late 1980s and joined the construction industry as her secondary career.

His family has not announced the details of his funeral yet. 

