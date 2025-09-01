Home / Entertainment

Sequels, reboots, spin-offs: Top 5 film franchises making comeback soon

Reboots, remakes, sequels and revivals have taken over Hollywood as fans want to cherish childhood classics.

From hit superheroes films to nostalgic childhood classics, these sequels promise to breathe new life into familiar stories, characters and universes.

2025 has a lot more stories in the pipeline for fans who want to cherish their favorite movies.

Let’s take a look at the top five movie sequels and reboots that are releasing soon.

1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Spider-Man franchise will be extending with the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is a sequel of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland will reprise his role in the upcoming film as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) and Sadie Sink.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31 2026.

2. The Batman Part II

The Batman II is set to reboot after the success of 2022’s The Batman.

Robert Pattinson will return as the Dark Knight in the highly-anticipated movie alongside Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

Even though the plot is still under wraps, director Matt Reeves has revealed the movie will explore the political division and corruption within Gotham city.

As per the tabloids, The Batman II is expected to start filming early next year with a 2027 release.

3. Blade (2025)

Marvel Cinematic Universe has decided to reboot the 1998’s action film Blade.

The confirmed cast members include Mahershala Ali (Blade), Mia Goth (Lilith) and Delroy Lindo.

Notably, the film's release date is currently set for November 7, 2025.

4. James Bond sequel

James Bond
The next sequel of James Bond franchise, which is currently untitled and referred to as Bond 26, has been announced.

Denis Villeneuve will be directing the movie, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing it.

The most-awaited film is expected to be a soft reboot, potentially introducing a new actor and story while exploring new themes.

Even though, there's no official announcement yet, tabloids suggested that Hollywood A-listers like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson might become next James Bond.

5. Shrek 5


The fifth spinoff of Shrek franchise has faced a setback by Universal and DreamWorks Animation studios.

Shrek 5 premiere date has been postponed from December 23, 2026, to Wednesday, June 30, 2027, by the studios.

Zendaya will join the cast as Shrek and Fiona's daughter, Felicia, alongside Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy.

