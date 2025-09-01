Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter secretly records 'Man's Best Friend' to avoid controversy

The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner dropped her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend' in August

Sabrina Carpenter has reportedly recorded her new album, Man's Best Friend, at a secret location before its much-awaited release. 

The Taste hitmaker dropped her seventh studio album last week and is currently celebrating the success of her new project.

According to a report by The Sun, Carpenter, 25, secretly recorded her latest album at Soho Farmhouse to avoid the controversy around her album cover, which had been labelled as provocative, when she announced her new project in June 2025.

The Grammy-winning artist paid the highest rent, around £5,700 per night for the Farmhouse in the Cotswolds to write and record the album, away from the controversy.

She also took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes from her recording sessions, which show she created a makeshift studio at the biggest estate in a city, which mainly consisted of a seven-bed farmhouse.

This report comes a week after Sabrina Carpenter officially released her new musical collection, titled, Man's Best Friend.

The Please Please Please hitmaker initially dropped the highly provocative album cover before the release of the new album on her official Instagram handle.

Daily Mail reported that the teaser showed Carpenter on all fours while a person dressed in black slacks, whose face was not visible, grabs her blonde hair up in the air.

After the cover art gained popularity on social media, several fans criticised her with severe backlash.

However, Sabrina Carpenter never responded to the backlash but took her recording sessions to a private location to avoid the stir.   

