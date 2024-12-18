 Gracie Abrams shares teary backstage moments at Taylor Swift Eras Tour's end

Gracie Abrams opened up about the emotional atmosphere backstage during the final night of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.
While conversing with Nylon published on Tuesday, December 17, the 25-year-old singer, “Everyone had been crying all day. It felt like the last day of school backstage.”
She added, “Everyone was walking around with their [Eras Tour] books, signing each other’s books. We were all walking around with Sharpies."
Gracie toured the globe with the Lover crooner, meaning the pair of pop stars, saying, “I’m feeling emotional and grateful and in a state of shock that we don’t, as a global community, get to experience that source of light anymore.”
She also expressed gratitude, “I was just soaking up every moment of her show, too. I’ve basically been studying it for a year-and-a-half. Every time I’ve opened for her, I watch and learn. I learned from her every time we have a conversation about the weather, even.”
“I watched the live streams on shows that I wasn’t at,” the Good Riddance singer added.
Gracie reflected on how her career blossomed during her time on tour with Swift, progressing from her debut album Good Riddance to her October release of That’s So True.
“It’s funny to see what one song can do for engagement. In your head, you’re like, ‘Of course.’ But it’s crazy when you get to see that week-by-week in a stadium,” Gracie said.
She added, “It was really wild. It was really wild. It felt different, for sure. There is something really psychotic about being able to hear voices in the stadium singing s--- back at you. It’s like, ‘What the f---?’”
Gracie Abrams began her own North American leg of her own tour in July 2025.