King Frederik Queen Mary present united front in Madrid amid 'affair' rumors

The King and Queen of Denmark had a splendid time while on a weekend getaway in Madrid

  • December 18, 2024
King Frederik and Queen Mary made a united appearance in Madrid, marking their return amid swirling rumors of an alleged affair,

As per GB News, the King and Queen of Denmark had a splendid time while on weekend getaway in Madrid with their family ahead of Christmas.

Notably, the Madrid trip came after affair rumours that hit the Danish Royal institution in 2023.

The rumors were ignited after King Frederik was pictured alongside Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova in the Spanish capital.

However, the Danish Royal Family refuted all the allegations and showcased their strong unity amid the affair rumours.

King Frederik and Queen Mary flew to Madrid alongside their four children Christian, 19, Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins Vincent and Josephine.

It is reported that the Danish Monarch and his wife will stay at the Hotel Santo Mauro for their private mini break, accompanied by their security team.

As per The Telegraph, the former palace of the Duke of Santo Mauro, now reimagined as part of Marriott's Luxury Collection, as the “best luxury boutique hotel in Madrid” in March 2024 due to its stunning gardens and unique rooms.

King Frederik and Queen Mary were also spotted strolling along Marqués del Riscal Street during their stay.

