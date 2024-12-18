Justin Bieber sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez after her engagement

Justin Bieber latest post with wife Hailey Bieber seemingly a hit at ex Selena Gomez, who just started a new chapter of her life.
Days after the Single Soon hitmaker announced her engagement to Benny Blanco, the Love Yourself singer posted an intimate picture of him and his wife, Hailey Bieber.
Fans of Justin and Selena were quick to notice the song’s choice on the Baby crooner's photo, in which he could be seen sharing a romantic moment with the Rhode founder.
The 30-year-old added Lizzy McAlpine – all my ghosts, a song about being haunted by the memories of a past relationship.
Lyrics of this heartbreak song includes: "I can see it now/ The wedding of the year/ I can see it now/ He stands up there and wipes his tears."
Continuing with, "And all my ghosts were with me/ I know you felt them too."
After the photo was shared with Justin's 295 million followers, the choice of song sparked frenzy among his fans.
One fan commented under the post, “The song choice is very interesting”
Another chimed in, “Damn, he really can’t get over her”
Meanwhile,a huge number of fans turned to X to express their reaction with one user noting, “Y’all pls why did Justin Bieber post a pic of him and his wife with all my ghosts by Lizzy Mcalpine a few days after Selena got engaged you can’t make this up” indicating their exasperation.
Another wrote, “When I heard the song I was like????? There’s no way it would be a coincidence”.
For the unversed, Selena Gomez got engaged to the renowned music producer and aspiring chef, Benny Blanco last week, after dating him for nearly a year.