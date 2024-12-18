Entertainment

Justin Bieber sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez after her engagement

Justin Beiber and Selena Gomez were in on and off relationship since 2011 before calling it quits in 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024
Justin Bieber sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez after her engagement
Justin Bieber sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez after her engagement

Justin Bieber latest post with wife Hailey Bieber seemingly a hit at ex Selena Gomez, who just started a new chapter of her life.

Days after the Single Soon hitmaker announced her engagement to Benny Blanco, the Love Yourself singer posted an intimate picture of him and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Fans of Justin and Selena were quick to notice the song’s choice on the Baby crooner's photo, in which he could be seen sharing a romantic moment with the Rhode founder.

The 30-year-old added Lizzy McAlpine – all my ghosts, a song about being haunted by the memories of a past relationship.

Justin Bieber sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez after her engagement

Lyrics of this heartbreak song includes: "I can see it now/ The wedding of the year/ I can see it now/ He stands up there and wipes his tears."

Continuing with, "And all my ghosts were with me/ I know you felt them too."

After the photo was shared with Justin's 295 million followers, the choice of song sparked frenzy among his fans.

One fan commented under the post, “The song choice is very interesting”

Another chimed in, “Damn, he really can’t get over her”

Meanwhile,a huge number of fans turned to X to express their reaction with one user noting, “Y’all pls why did Justin Bieber post a pic of him and his wife with all my ghosts by Lizzy Mcalpine a few days after Selena got engaged you can’t make this up” indicating their exasperation.

Another wrote, “When I heard the song I was like????? There’s no way it would be a coincidence”.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez got engaged to the renowned music producer and aspiring chef, Benny Blanco last week, after dating him for nearly a year.

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her

Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study

Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor
Jay-Z's lawyer reveals rapper's feelings on sexual abuse allegations
Jay-Z's lawyer reveals rapper's feelings on sexual abuse allegations
Grace Keeling talks about how ‘I’m A Celeb’ led her to discover her true self
Grace Keeling talks about how ‘I’m A Celeb’ led her to discover her true self
Tom Holland shares exciting Christmas plans with Zendaya
Tom Holland shares exciting Christmas plans with Zendaya
Ana Orsini’s journey: From passionate journalist to beloved anchor
Ana Orsini’s journey: From passionate journalist to beloved anchor
From ‘Kindergarten Cop’ to ‘Christmas Santa’: Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedic roles
From ‘Kindergarten Cop’ to ‘Christmas Santa’: Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedic roles
Sabrina Carpenter performs at Annual Talent Show after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter performs at Annual Talent Show after Barry Keoghan split
Céline Dion pays emotional tribute to late husband René on milestone anniversary
Céline Dion pays emotional tribute to late husband René on milestone anniversary
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck commit to lifelong bond post-divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck commit to lifelong bond post-divorce
Rihanna sparks frenzy after NSFW moment with Mariah Carey
Rihanna sparks frenzy after NSFW moment with Mariah Carey