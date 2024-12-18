Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck commit to lifelong bond post-divorce

'The Mother' star and the 'Gone Girl' actor wanted to stay 'connected' after their split was made official

  • December 18, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are committed to maintaining a strong bond despite their divorce, with both stars determined to stay “in each other’s lives.”

According to Page Six, a source shared that The Mother star and the Gone Girl actor wanted to stay 'connected' after their split was made official.

The insider claimed, “They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.”

Notably, the revelation came after the estranged couple made multiple outings after Lopez filed paperwork to divorce Affleck on August 20, which happened to be the couple's second anniversary.

The source also shared that Lopez and Affleck “communicate when it involves their kids,” as their children played their part in the relationship.

Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18; Fin, 15; and Samuel, 12, while Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As per the source their children “attend the same school so they’re bound to spend time together,” aside from Violet, who began her freshman year at Yale this semester.

The insider also revealed that the A-list exes “have a mutual respect for one another.”

They revealed that their affection for one another was deeply rooted and enduring as “they have a lot of history,” the source added.

“Ben and Jennifer remain amicable whenever they do see each other,” the source continued.

The insider added, “They’re still close with each other’s children, and even though they don’t have a co-parenting type of relationship, they still feel like a blended family in a lot of ways.”

