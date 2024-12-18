Beyoncé breaks another major record amid Jay-Z rape case

Beyoncé has set another record while her husband Jay-Z is fighting against rape allegations.
Last week, the American rapper got involved in a teenage rape case along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
On Tuesday, December 17, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) made a huge announcement about Beyoncé’s new milestone.
The Crazy in Love hitmaker holds the most certified titles of any other female artist.
As per the press release, she now has 103 titles with RIAA certifications.
Beyoncé’s singer's latest album Cowboy Carter earned Platinum honors, while Texas Hold ‘Em is now 2x-Platinum certified. Her second track single, 16 Carriages, has become Gold certified.
RIAA President and COO Michele Ballantyne revealed in a statement, “We are so excited to recognize the incredible talent, hard work and creative spirit reflected across diverse genres.”
“Congratulations on this crowning milestone, Beyoncé, Parkwood Entertainment, Columbia Records — and we see you, BeyHive, streaming on repeat!,” the statement continued.
On the other hand, her previous album, Renaissance, received 2x Platinum title.
Beyoncé’s RIAA records came after Grammy nominations, in which she earned 11 new Grammy nominations.