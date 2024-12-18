Sabrina Carpenter performs at Annual Talent Show after Barry Keoghan split

Sabrina Carpenter has taken a centre stage at The Ally Coalition's 10th Annual Talent Show after her breakup with Barry Keoghan earlier this month.
On Tuesday, the Please Please Please crooner looked dazzling in an all-black look while performing at the NYU Skirball in New York City
Sabrina, 25, donned a black vest with bow details and matching sleek black pants.
The event was founded in 2013 by record producer Jack Antonoff, known for his collaborations with Taylor Swift.
Previously, many renowned celebrities have performed at the event including Taylor, Lana Del Rey, and Phoebe Bridgers.
On December 3, an insider confirmed to People that Sabrina and Barry had ended their romantic relationship after dating for a year.
The source shared, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."
A few days after the breakup rumours, Barry released an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) to address the ongoing situation.
The Saltburn actor wrote, "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where too many lines are being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract me from my family and my work.”
For the unversed, Barry and Sabrina had initially sparked romance rumours in early December 2023.