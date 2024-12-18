Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter performs at Annual Talent Show after Barry Keoghan split

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan reportedly broke up after a year of dating on December 3, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter performs at Annual Talent Show after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter performs at Annual Talent Show after Barry Keoghan split

Sabrina Carpenter has taken a centre stage at The Ally Coalition's 10th Annual Talent Show after her breakup with Barry Keoghan earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the Please Please Please crooner looked dazzling in an all-black look while performing at the NYU Skirball in New York City

Sabrina, 25, donned a black vest with bow details and matching sleek black pants.

The event was founded in 2013 by record producer Jack Antonoff, known for his collaborations with Taylor Swift.

Previously, many renowned celebrities have performed at the event including Taylor, Lana Del Rey, and Phoebe Bridgers.

On December 3, an insider confirmed to People that Sabrina and Barry had ended their romantic relationship after dating for a year.

The source shared, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

A few days after the breakup rumours, Barry released an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) to address the ongoing situation.

The Saltburn actor wrote, "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where too many lines are being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract me from my family and my work.”

For the unversed, Barry and Sabrina had initially sparked romance rumours in early December 2023.  

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her

Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study

Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor
Jay-Z's lawyer reveals rapper's feelings on sexual abuse allegations
Jay-Z's lawyer reveals rapper's feelings on sexual abuse allegations
Grace Keeling talks about how ‘I’m A Celeb’ led her to discover her true self
Grace Keeling talks about how ‘I’m A Celeb’ led her to discover her true self
Tom Holland shares exciting Christmas plans with Zendaya
Tom Holland shares exciting Christmas plans with Zendaya
Ana Orsini’s journey: From passionate journalist to beloved anchor
Ana Orsini’s journey: From passionate journalist to beloved anchor
From ‘Kindergarten Cop’ to ‘Christmas Santa’: Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedic roles
From ‘Kindergarten Cop’ to ‘Christmas Santa’: Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedic roles
Céline Dion pays emotional tribute to late husband René on milestone anniversary
Céline Dion pays emotional tribute to late husband René on milestone anniversary
Justin Bieber sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez after her engagement
Justin Bieber sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez after her engagement
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck commit to lifelong bond post-divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck commit to lifelong bond post-divorce
Rihanna sparks frenzy after NSFW moment with Mariah Carey
Rihanna sparks frenzy after NSFW moment with Mariah Carey