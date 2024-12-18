Aamir Khan breaks silence on 'Laapata Ladies' Oscar snub 

Trending

  by Web Desk
  December 18, 2024
Aamir Khan’s official Oscar Entry Laapata Ladies failed to make shortlist for the Best International Feature Film.

Laapata Ladies held high hopes but unfortunately did not make it to the Top 15 shortlist.

While the producers were clearly disappointed by the results, they still do remain proud of the film’s journey.

Aamir Khan's production released a statement, “Laapata Ladies did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but immensely grateful for the incredible support.”

The statement further read, “We at Aamir Khan productions, JIO studios, and Kindling productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film

Further adding “To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honour itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed love and support for our film."

“For us this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bring more powerful stories to life and share them with the world," JIO studios concluded. 

Laapata Ladies, released internationally as Lost Ladies, is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language comedy drama-film directed by Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao. 

