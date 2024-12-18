Bushra Ansari shares natural beauty remedy for winters 

Bushra Ansari’s remedy for radiant skin in winters is not to miss!
Recently, the veteran actress appeared in the show Good Morning Pakistan, hosted by Nida Yasir where she was asked about the beauty secret behind hydrated skin.
While sharing natural remedies, the Pakeezah actress said, “The remedy I use is very natural. It has no side effects, we mix it and just apply it on skin. I also heard about this remedy in childhood, and all the Pakistani actresses used the same remedy. They had beautiful, glowy and flawless skin.”
Ansari continued “They all used to mix glycerine, lemon juice and rose water and use it. It makes the face so flawless and smooth. Now, I use bio oil, which I mix with, vitamin e capsule, coconut oil, caster oil and glycerine and I use it daily. It is magical. It hydrates skin.”
The Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat star further explained, “All these things are natural and have no chemicals. I don’t need any hyaluronic acid.”
Ansari further recommended a tried and tested remedy for body smell such as natural deodorants that help to cure severe body odour problems.
She revealed, "The use of alum (phitkiri) works wonders for the body odour. Just take a bath and apply it on your underarms. You will see the magic."
On the professional front, Bushra Ansari last appeared in the blockbuster drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.