Farhan Saeed unveils 'memorable few' from SoulFest Karachi 

SoulFest Karachi became a lot more glamorous with Farhan Saeed’s presence.
Taking to his official Instagram space on Tuesday, the Pi Jaun singer created nostalgia by dropping a memorable photo dump.
In the images shared, Saeed showcased his vintage style to 4M followers.
Another photo showed the actor cum singer looking breathtakingly dapper as he sets the stage on fire.
Next in the carousel, Saeed posed for shutterbugs alongside Faris Shafi, who also rapped during the Saturday night event.
Included in the post was a brief video that featured the Sajni crooner dancing while delivering his chart-topping hits in style.
“Few from SoulFest Karachi, Memorable!” the Suno Chanda star captioned.
Soon after the Soul Festival dump went viral, Saeed's ardent fans reacted in the comments section.
One fan taken aback by the singer's style and performance at the event wrote, “You are getting hotter by each passing day.”
“Love that jacket,” the second fan penned.
“Our Rockstar,” a third user noted.
The fourth added, "The stage…Nailed it.”
On December 16, 2024, Farhan Saeed celebrated his 8th wedding anniversary with wife Urwa Hocane in the most romantic way.