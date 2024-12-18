Entertainment

Ana Orsini’s journey: From passionate journalist to beloved anchor

Ana Orsini passed away last week after suffering a brain aneurysm

  • December 18, 2024
Ana Orsini, the renowned journalist who became Arizona news anchor after some years of struggles, received tributes from colleagues.

KOLD-TV anchor Tyler Butler honoured the late anchor in a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 17.

He wrote, "It's so horrible, so sudden. Ana was a force of nature. I keep thinking about how at times, I'd make a self-deprecating joke and she'd snap, 'Hey! Don't talk about my friend like that!' Her genuine care for everyone around her will be missed.”

In KOLD's tribute, Ana was appreciated and remembered as someone "with bottomless empathy who always stood up for 'the little guy.' ”

Moreover, the late anchor used to rescue animals and give mentor young co-workers.

Ana was a "peanut-butter-M&M-loving" and "platform-Ugg-wearing" anchor who was always a "ray of sunshine, even at 4:00 in the morning."

As per her station, she died of a brain aneurysm.

In June 2023, Ana joined KOLD-TV and used to work from Oregon television station for three years as a morning and midday anchor.

The late anchor started journalistic career in 2018 in Lubbock, Texas, where she worked as an anchor and reporter.

