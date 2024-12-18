Ananya Panday shares statement about fellow actress Deepika Padukone 

Trending

Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone starred together in romantic-drama titled 'Gehraiyaan'

  December 18, 2024
Deepika Padukone has served great inspiration for Ananya Panday!

Speaking at Prime Video's O Womaniya 2024 Roundtable, the CTRL actress uttered sweet things about the new mom.

Ananya started off, “When I started out in the industry, I didn't really know that one could really stand up and reinforce what they want. I used to simply do what I was asked to do.”

She continued, “Deepika is a woman who stands up for every person on the set, in a very polite way. Because whenever a girl speaks up she is called bossy, or difficult to work with, but she used to convey her needs in a very polite and empathetic way, which made me realise that there is a way in which you can do this.”

The Call Me Bae star further shared, “Deepika inspired me as a younger female actress to go on further to make a change."

 "Now, I do speak up when I am not comfortable doing certain things or saying certain things because I don't want a young girl to be spoken to in a certain manner because I am being shown like that on-screen," Ananya stated. 

To note, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone worked together in the romantic-drama film titled Gehraiyaan, helmed by Shakun Batra.

