Grace Keeling talks about how ‘I’m A Celeb’ led her to discover her true self

Grace Keeling opened up about her transformative experience on I’m A Celebrity, sharing how the challenging journey not only tested her limits but also helped her embrace her authentic self.
While conversing with Cosmopolitan, Grace Keeling, whose professional name is GK Barry, revealed her transformative journey after the reality show.
Describing her experience, she said, “I would say it was tough, incredible, and thankfully, a once in a lifetime opportunity. But I'm very glad I did it.”
Grace discussed, “I learned that I would like to spend more time with my friends and family, and not just work all of the time.”
She expressed, “I feel a lot more confident now because people have actually seen me at my worst and most pathetic, so it can only go up from here. And I feel like I won't care what people think that much anymore, because I think people have seen another side to me that's not just GK Barry. I feel more confident going ahead and just being me.”
How did GK Barry get famous?
GK Barry, started her career as a social media influencer in2020.
Initially she shared lifestyle videos on TikTok and within one month she surpassed 1 million followers.
After gaining recognition from her followers, Grace launched her podcast, Saving Grace, in April 2022, based on insightful conversations with well-known celebrities, delving into their life stories and experiences.
Grace Keeling net worth
With a net worth of over £1,000,000 and 3.6 million TikTok followers, she earns roughly £100,000 yearly through the platform alone.