Royal

King Charles shares delightful update on Princess Anne amid Andrew drama

Buckingham Palace releases fresh statement as Prince Andrew's Chinese spy scandal intensify

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024

King Charles shares delightful update on Princess Anne amid Andrew drama


Royal Family has shared a refreshing update on Princess Anne during ongoing controversy of Prince Andrew.

Buckingham Palace honoured King Charles's sister, The Princess Royal in a delightful tribute.

As the uncertainty remains on Andrew's attendance at Thursday's pre-Christmas lunch hosted by the monarch and Queen Camilla, Royal Family offered a look into Princess Anne's first public appearance after the Duke of York landed in new trouble.

Princess Anne was photographed with the soldiers as she paid a poignant visit to the 29 Regiment RLC.

The Royal Family's Instagram account shared her photos with a caption which read, "The Princess Royal has visited serving members of 29 Regiment The @RoyalLogisticCorps (RLC) at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks in South Cerney."

King Charles shares delightful update on Princess Anne amid Andrew drama

It continued, "29 Regiment RLC ensure that all people, kit and equipment are deployed safely and securely across all modes of transport around the globe."

The description further revealed, "Her Royal Highness met a number of soldiers from the Regiment who have deployed across the world, and was shown the vast amount of kit and equipment ready to be sent to support Ukrainian conscripts."

This update from Princess Anne comes just two days after her younger brother Andrew was exposed as someone who had links with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tenbo.

Andrew's ties with the Chinese agent came to public attention after a court hearing on Thursday banned him from the UK over national security concerns.

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her

Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study

Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch
Prince William's shocking move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'terrified'
Prince William's shocking move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'terrified'
Zara Tindall’s husband Mike spills deets about King Charles’ key event
Zara Tindall’s husband Mike spills deets about King Charles’ key event
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s make surprise strategy to shape Prince Andrew's future
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s make surprise strategy to shape Prince Andrew's future
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional video after Andrew 'forced' to skip Royal Christmas
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional video after Andrew 'forced' to skip Royal Christmas
Prince Andrew receives wise advice after withdrawing from Royal Family Christmas
Prince Andrew receives wise advice after withdrawing from Royal Family Christmas
Prince William, Kate Middleton release video message amid Andrew spy scandal
Prince William, Kate Middleton release video message amid Andrew spy scandal
King Frederik Queen Mary present united front in Madrid amid 'affair' rumors
King Frederik Queen Mary present united front in Madrid amid 'affair' rumors
Queen Silvia of Sweden spreads Christmas cheers with grandkids in Stockholm
Queen Silvia of Sweden spreads Christmas cheers with grandkids in Stockholm
King Charles makes first appearance amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
King Charles makes first appearance amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Prince Andrew plans to attend Royal Christmas despite ongoing scandal
Prince Andrew plans to attend Royal Christmas despite ongoing scandal