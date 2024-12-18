King Charles shares delightful update on Princess Anne amid Andrew drama

Royal Family has shared a refreshing update on Princess Anne during ongoing controversy of Prince Andrew.
Buckingham Palace honoured King Charles's sister, The Princess Royal in a delightful tribute.
As the uncertainty remains on Andrew's attendance at Thursday's pre-Christmas lunch hosted by the monarch and Queen Camilla, Royal Family offered a look into Princess Anne's first public appearance after the Duke of York landed in new trouble.
Princess Anne was photographed with the soldiers as she paid a poignant visit to the 29 Regiment RLC.
The Royal Family's Instagram account shared her photos with a caption which read, "The Princess Royal has visited serving members of 29 Regiment The @RoyalLogisticCorps (RLC) at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks in South Cerney."
It continued, "29 Regiment RLC ensure that all people, kit and equipment are deployed safely and securely across all modes of transport around the globe."
The description further revealed, "Her Royal Highness met a number of soldiers from the Regiment who have deployed across the world, and was shown the vast amount of kit and equipment ready to be sent to support Ukrainian conscripts."
This update from Princess Anne comes just two days after her younger brother Andrew was exposed as someone who had links with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tenbo.
Andrew's ties with the Chinese agent came to public attention after a court hearing on Thursday banned him from the UK over national security concerns.