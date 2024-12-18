Royal

King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed

After a "brutal" 2024, King Charles III is eagerly awaited what the upcoming year has in store for the cancer-stricken monarch.

As 2024 comes to an end, a renowned astrologer has made some predictions on Charles' health and life as he appeared to be a symbol of strength and resilience throughout the year despite cancer battle.

As reported by Hello!, late Princess Diana's much-trusted astrologer Debbie Frank has predicted the king, who has a busy diary of multiple foreign trips will still have to "pace himself."

"After facing a serious health issue in 2024, the monarch continues his ups and downs in 2025. He will grab the highs, giving them his all, and then feel frustrated at some setbacks. Both he and Camilla are slightly on the back foot as 2024 draws to a close," Debbie told the outlet.

She went on to share, "Late February and early March see uncompromising Saturn squared off to his Mars, which is a tiring transit. He will need to cut back — less is more."

Making some meaningful predictions regarding pre-summer era, Debbie continued, "Moving into late spring and early summer, Charles has a desire to fulfil his dreams. He will want to travel and immerse himself in all the activities he loves. Yet he still has to pace himself."

She further explained, "Saturn is challenging him to be realistic and practical. The full moon on 12 May pushes him forward. Early June is auspicious and active."

The astrologer while warning King Charles regarding his health woes amid cancer added, "In late June, sensible Saturn is back, reminding him of his limits."

"From late October to the end of the year, Neptune’s influence suggests the King will have to take things one day at a time," she added.

For the unversed, King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in March this year and going through treatment since then.

