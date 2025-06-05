Royal Family shares King Charles update as Meghan’s pregnancy video goes viral

King Charles III appeared unbothered in his first Royal engagement since returning from Canada.
The 76-year-old monarch joined forces with Princess Alexandra on Wednesday, June 4, to mark 400th anniversary of the Queen’s Chapel with a royal service in London.
Royal Family's Instagram account shared a collage of King's photos from the church service, which he attended without his wife Queen Camilla.
The photos were clicked inside the chapel during the service and afterwards when the king was presented with a newly crafted piece of altar plate, the King Charles III Ciboria.
The ceremonial cup, was created by silversmith Tim Lukes of St Ives and marked the first addition to the chapel's silverware collection since 1688.
It featured the image of the Green Man, a symbol used on King's coronation in 2023.
While the next story was a video from Living London History's official page, featuring the The Queen’s Chapel, part of St James’s Palace.
The video was accompanied by a caption which read, "Completed in 1625 and designed by Inigo Jones, it was the first building in London to be completed in a classical style of architecture."
"It has seen royal weddings, events and ceremonies for four centuries now and is still going strong!," it added.
This update from Buckingham Palace came after Meghan Markle dropped a video of her and Prince Harry from 2021 to mark their daughter Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday.