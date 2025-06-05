Royal

Royal Family shares King Charles update as Meghan’s pregnancy video goes viral

Buckingham Palace releases special video as King Charles participates in milestone celebrations

  • by Web Desk
  • |


King Charles III appeared unbothered in his first Royal engagement since returning from Canada.

The 76-year-old monarch joined forces with Princess Alexandra on Wednesday, June 4, to mark 400th anniversary of the Queen’s Chapel with a royal service in London.

Royal Family's Instagram account shared a collage of King's photos from the church service, which he attended without his wife Queen Camilla.

The photos were clicked inside the chapel during the service and afterwards when the king was presented with a newly crafted piece of altar plate, the King Charles III Ciboria.

The ceremonial cup, was created by silversmith Tim Lukes of St Ives and marked the first addition to the chapel's silverware collection since 1688. 

It featured the image of the Green Man, a symbol used on King's coronation in 2023.

While the next story was a video from Living London History's official page, featuring the The Queen’s Chapel, part of St James’s Palace.

The video was accompanied by a caption which read, "Completed in 1625 and designed by Inigo Jones, it was the first building in London to be completed in a classical style of architecture."

"It has seen royal weddings, events and ceremonies for four centuries now and is still going strong!," it added.

This update from Buckingham Palace came after Meghan Markle dropped a video of her and Prince Harry from 2021 to mark their daughter Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday.


Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia is the Queen of Spain, who tied the knot with King Felipe on May 22, 2004
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit
The Spanish Monarch, King Felipe VI, holds meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II during his visit to the country
Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
The Netherlands’ Queen Máxima rings new bell at historic St Salvator’s Church as a gesture of peace, solidarity and European unity
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle takes internet by storm with her "twerking" video
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla to make historic visit after King Charles' first solo outing in London after Canada trip
Queen Camilla turns blind eye to serious warning about King Charles’ health
Queen Camilla turns blind eye to serious warning about King Charles’ health
King Charles has been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed of undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024
King Charles to lose special role to close family member
King Charles to lose special role to close family member
King Charles III recently undertakes first royal engagement after returning from Canada tour with Queen Camilla
Prince Albert makes surprise appearance at his children’s school ahead of key event
Prince Albert makes surprise appearance at his children’s school ahead of key event
The Prince of Monaco made an unexpected appearance at his 10-year-old twins' school
King Charles steps out with key Royal hours after Meghan's shocking video
King Charles steps out with key Royal hours after Meghan's shocking video
King Charles makes first appearance after Meghan Markle's twerking video with huge baby bump
Zara Tindall gears for tough competition just days after receiving special title
Zara Tindall gears for tough competition just days after receiving special title
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall is set to participate in career's big competition without husband Mike Tindall
Queen Silvia, Princess Victoria joyfully host Ukrainian children for recreation
Queen Silvia, Princess Victoria joyfully host Ukrainian children for recreation
Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria warmly welcome Ukrainian kids for recovery trip in Sweden
Queen Elizabeth's life-changing advice to New Zealand's former PM unearthed
Queen Elizabeth's life-changing advice to New Zealand's former PM unearthed
King Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022