Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch

After keeping Royal Family in a limbo, Prince Andrew has lift the curtain on whether he will be joining King Charles and Queen Camilla on pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.
As per BBC, some well-placed Royal sources have confirmed that Prince Andrew will not be a part of Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch this year, despite his name still being on the guests list.
This update comes just a day after he pulled himself out of Royal Family's Christmas dinner at Sandringham, which he was supposed to attend alongside ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
As per the reports, Andrew was forced to skip the holiday festivities amid immense pressure.
For the unversed, Andrew, who is no stranger controversies is landed in a bigger one this time as well after a businessman Yang Tengbo, an alleged Chinese spy is said to have close ties with the duke.
As per the court documents obtained during a hearing last Thursday over a UK ban case filed by Yang, in 2023, Andrew's legal advise Dominic Hampshire, referred to the Chinese national as Andrew's "close confidante."