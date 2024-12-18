Royal

King Charles honors Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at Buckingham Palace Investitures

Buckingham Palace shares glimpses from the ceremony honoring Sir Christopher Nolan, Dame Emma Thomas

  • December 18, 2024
King Charles honors Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at Buckingham Palace Investitures

King Charles has honored Christopher Nolan, Dame Emma Thomas at Investitures at Buckingham Palace for their remarkable contributions to film.

On Wednesday, the Oppenheimer director received a knighthood while his belove wife producer Emma Thomas, 53 was awarded with a damehood.

Soon after they awarded, Buckingham Palace shared the glimpses of Investiture ceremony Nolan and Thomas were recognized.

“Arise, Sir Christopher Nolan and Dame Emma Thomas! Congratulations to all who received honours during today’s Investiture ceremonies, including film director Christopher Nolan and film producer Emma Thomas,” the caption noted alongside the carousel of photos from ceremony and some iconic stills from their cinematic magic.

The caption further added, “The couple were recognised for their extraordinary contribution to Film, with their partnership producing major blockbusters such as The Dark Knight trilogy and Oppenheimer.”

Starring Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer marked the first time the couple had won the best picture Oscar and best film BAFTA.

“He said he had seen Oppenheimer and enjoyed it,” Nolan said of King Charles.

He went on to say, “It was very nice that he knew our work and was aware of it, and, yes, he was hoping that I would take this as encouragement to do more of it.”

Oppenheimer was theatrically released on July 21, 2023 by Universal Pictures.

