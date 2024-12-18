Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer

Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega unleash a wild ride in Death of a Unicorn!
A24 has unveiled the trailer for its most anticipated upcoming film Death of a Unicorn, starring iconic Rudd and phenomenal Ortega.
The 2-minutes-17- seconds long trailer features Rudd and Ortega as a father-daughter duo, who embroiled in a bizarre misadventure.
The comedy-horror movie revolves around Rudd and Ortega's characters as they accidentally kill a unicorn on the highway while driving to visit a group that includes Will Poulter, Téa Leoni and Richard E. Grant.
"A father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties," the official logline of A24 reads.
The film marks a directorial debut for filmmaker Alex Scharfman, who has worked on movies like House of Spoils, Resurrection and Blow the Man Down as a producer.
Besides directing, Scharfman has also the writer of the film.
Recently, Ortega has seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Miller's Girl and will reprise role in second season of her Netflix show Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Paul Rudd appeared in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Friendship.
The official release date of Death of a Unicorn is yet to be announce but the film is expected to release in 2025.