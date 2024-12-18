Josh Gates unlocks Zodiac Killer's hidden messages in new episode of 'Expedition Files'

Josh Gates has finally unlocked Zodiac Killer's hidden messages in new episode of Expedition Files.
Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the American television presenter-actor teased the upcoming episode of his breakthrough show.
“Cryptic clues left by the Zodiac Killer are finally deciphered,” he wrote alongside the clip in a joint post with the official account of Expedition Unknown.
The caption further added, “Watch #ExpeditionFiles with @gatesygram TONIGHT at 9p on @discovery.”
Soon after his post, fans took to comment section to express their excitement.
One wrote, “I can't wait.”
While another asked, “When will this show and the new episodes of expedition unknown be coming to max? Unknown is one of my favorite shows.”
“Before I read your post, I was like…Josh…is this a whole new other show,” the third added.
The fourth penned, “The Zodiac killer story is wild. Hey kids, wait in the car. Just have something to do real quick.”
“Love you josh,” the fifth expressed.
To note, Zodiac killer was an unidentified American serial killer who have murdered at least five people in northern California between 1968 and 1969.
He sent ciphers to reporters and threatened to kill more people if the messages weren’t published in the front page of San Francisco newspapers.
Josh Gates' Net worth
Josh Gates has a net worth of $3 million. During his decades long career, Gates served as co-executive producer for the TV series The Monster House from 2008 to 2012 and an executive producer of the series Stranded in 2013.
He has also hosted many TV series including Ghost Hunters International, The Monster Hunter and Expedition Unknown.