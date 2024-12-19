Fergie stands by 'so down' Prince Andrew while Royals celebrate at Sandringham

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are expected to spend a quiet Christmas at their Windsor residence, separated from the Royal Family's grand celebration at Sandringham.
While King Charles prepares to host his largest-ever festive gathering in Norfolk, the Duke of York and his former wife Fergie will remain at Royal Lodge, their Grade II-listed home, more than 130 miles away.
A family friend told the Daily Mail: "Sarah is tremendously loyal and I think it unlikely she will want to leave his side, especially now he is so down."
The couple will be absent from the traditional royal celebrations this year, with Prince Andrew opting out of both the annual festivities and the King’s pre-Christmas lunch in London.
This decision follows ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew’s alleged connections to a suspected Chinese spy.
Sarah Ferguson, who joined the royal Christmas gathering for the first time in 30 years last year, has decided to stay by her ex-husband’s side during this challenging time instead of attending the event.
Their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will spend the holiday season with their respective in-laws, leaving Andrew and Sarah to enjoy a quieter and more subdued Christmas together.