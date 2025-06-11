Royal

Prince Edward crashes 'Thomas Crown' set for Elstree Studio's centennial

the Duke of Edinburgh made surprise visit to Elstree Studios for its centennial celebrations

Prince Edward crashes 'Thomas Crown Affair' set for Elstree Studios' centenary celebrations

King Charles' younger brother, Prince Edward, celebrated the 100th anniversary of Elstree Studios with a surprise royal visit.

The Duke of Edinburgh toured the historic home of Star Wars and Indiana Jones on Wednesday, June 11th, marking 100 years in the entertainment industry.

His Royal Highness visited the Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, as they commenced their centenary celebrations earlier this week.

Royal Family's official Instagram handle released an exclusive glimpse of His Royal Highness’s official tour to the studios.

"Celebrating 100 years of @ElstreeStudios! The Duke of Edinburgh has marked the Centenary of Elstree Studios, visiting the historic home of Star Wars and Indiana Jones," the caption stated.

They continued, "On-site, at one of Britain’s oldest and most prestigious film and television studios, His Royal Highness met the cast of @BBCEastEnders, including long-serving actors Michelle Collins and Adam Woodyatt, before going behind-the-scenes on the set of The Thomas Crown Affair, scheduled for release in 2027."

The Duke also met the upcoming show's Executive Producer, Ben Wadey, and Senior Production, Manager Rona McKendrick. 

Prince Edward concluded his esteemed tour by meeting staff and learning more about the history of the studios. 

King Charles' passion for performing arts: 

The British Royal Family members have an immense passion for the entertainment industry and the performing arts, including King Charles III, who stepped out at the premiere of the newly released documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough with David Attenborough, in May 2025.

Despite having a busy schedule, the King attended the special screening of Ocean with David Attenborough in London on May 7th this year. 

