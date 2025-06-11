Prince William special solo engagement confirmed by Kensington Palace

Prince William is reportedly gearing up for a deeply personal royal engagement, with Kensington Palace confirming details of an upcoming event close to his heart.
The Prince of Wales will visit Colorifix, a British company and Earthshot Prize Finalist, that has developed groundbreaking sustainable dyes for the fashion industry using DNA sequencing technology.
He will mark the visit along with Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett, who serves as a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, during his trip on June 19.
William and Blanchett will tour Colorifix's laboratories during their visit, observing each stage of its innovative dyeing process.
During the visit, the royal visitors will also receive a presentation on the substantial environmental benefits of the technology.
Colorifix was founded in 2016 and it has obtained partnerships with major fashion brands including H&M, Pangaia and Vollebak.
Prince William Monaco visit:
To note, the Future King Of Britain was in Monaco on as he embarks on a crucial mission concerning the future.
The Prince of Wales attended the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, Grimaldi Forum where he discussed how to invest in ocean-friendly innovation.
Kensington Palace shared a statement about William’s visit, noting, “Great to be attending the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco, hosted by @fondationprincealbertz.”
The Palace added, “Inspiring to catch up with Earthshot Finalists working to 'Revive our Oceans'. From restoring coral reefs to transforming seaweed farming and plastic pollution prevention.”
Prince Albert II of Monaco also met the future British monarch at the visit.