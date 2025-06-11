Royal

Prince William special solo engagement confirmed by Kensington Palace

The Prince of Wales is set to make an special engagement after his Monaco trip

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Prince William is reportedly gearing up for a deeply personal royal engagement, with Kensington Palace confirming details of an upcoming event close to his heart.

The Prince of Wales will visit Colorifix, a British company and Earthshot Prize Finalist, that has developed groundbreaking sustainable dyes for the fashion industry using DNA sequencing technology.

He will mark the visit along with Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett, who serves as a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, during his trip on June 19.

William and Blanchett will tour Colorifix's laboratories during their visit, observing each stage of its innovative dyeing process.

During the visit, the royal visitors will also receive a presentation on the substantial environmental benefits of the technology.

Colorifix was founded in 2016 and it has obtained partnerships with major fashion brands including H&M, Pangaia and Vollebak.

Prince William Monaco visit:

To note, the Future King Of Britain was in Monaco on as he embarks on a crucial mission concerning the future.

The Prince of Wales attended the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, Grimaldi Forum where he discussed how to invest in ocean-friendly innovation.

Kensington Palace shared a statement about William’s visit, noting, “Great to be attending the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco, hosted by @fondationprincealbertz.”

The Palace added, “Inspiring to catch up with Earthshot Finalists working to 'Revive our Oceans'. From restoring coral reefs to transforming seaweed farming and plastic pollution prevention.”

Prince Albert II of Monaco also met the future British monarch at the visit.

Prince William recognizes OBE honorees during royal event at Windsor Castle
Prince William recognizes OBE honorees during royal event at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales led esteemed ceremony to honor the OBE recipients at Windsor Castle
Princess Eugenie voices for domestic abuse survivors after key royal tour
Princess Eugenie voices for domestic abuse survivors after key royal tour
The Princess of York made a surprise visit to the Salvation Army safe house earlier this week
King Charles' potential move for Beatrice, Eugenie sparks 'huge problem' warning
King Charles' potential move for Beatrice, Eugenie sparks 'huge problem' warning
British monarch's new plan for Princesses of York ahead of key event ignite fear in Royal family
Prince Edward crashes 'Thomas Crown' set for Elstree Studio's centennial
Prince Edward crashes 'Thomas Crown' set for Elstree Studio's centennial
the Duke of Edinburgh made surprise visit to Elstree Studios for its centennial celebrations
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria make shocking move ahead of abdication
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria make shocking move ahead of abdication
Grand Duke of Luxembourg will hand over the throne to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume
Danish Royal Family drops update on Queen Mary, King Frederik tour
Danish Royal Family drops update on Queen Mary, King Frederik tour
Queen Mary, King Frederik will arrive in the capital of the Faroe Islands, Tórshavn with the Royal Ship Dannebrog
Royal Family shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK announcement
Royal Family shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK announcement
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update hours after Prince Harry shares schedule for Invictus Games 2027
King Frederik, Queen Mary set to visit North Atlantic Islands for first time
King Frederik, Queen Mary set to visit North Atlantic Islands for first time
Queen Mary, King Frederi and Princess Josephine visited Faroe Islands' least populated island, Koltur
Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update ahead of major LA event
Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update ahead of major LA event
Meghan Markle receives bad news after Prince Harry major announcement for Invictus Games 2027
Royal Family member in hospital after horseback-riding incident
Royal Family member in hospital after horseback-riding incident
The European Royal has suffered a major injury in a horse-riding incident
Princess Kate shares ‘special’ video message after resuming royal duties
Princess Kate shares ‘special’ video message after resuming royal duties
Kate Middleton releases first statement after returning from half-term break
King Charles awards knighthood during key ceremony at Buckingham Palace
King Charles awards knighthood during key ceremony at Buckingham Palace
King Charles issues heartfelt 'apology' to Sir Sadiq Khan 'for taking so long' to award him knighthood